Uncharted, the movie : The project with Tom Holland will he open the way for a franchise on Nathan Drake ?

Waited and finally in October 2021, after Sony has announced its new schedule of outputs, the project Uncharted tell the‘origin story of Nathan Drake in the guise of Tom Holland. If the film should not, however, be the adaptation of a video game in particular, the treasury of Avery might still be in the center of the lusts of our characters. In addition, the film could also take the viewer to places that are explored in the fourth game Unchartedcalled Has Thief”s End such as the scottish Highlands, Italy and even the us naval base at King’s Bay. If we don’t know yet it all in the script, and that the ranks of the casting begin slowly to complement, still, if the film adaptation ofUncharted manages to seduce as much as the video games, the producers would without doubt be tempted by a franchise.

Nathan Drake in Uncharted the game.

It must be said that there is plenty to do. With four games based on the adventures of Nathan Drake, Naughty Dog would have something to inspire several films. Compared by Mark Wahlberg, the future interpreter of Sully, to Indiana Jonesit is possible to consider Uncharted as a franchise, similar to the one created by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, or even the saga Tomb Raider worn by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. The aura film that have all of these films and the inspiration that draws in them, Uncharted could indeed allow the film to open the way to a franchise. Although we will admit easily that these two sagas have over the years fizzled out, Uncharted will have to learn from their mistakes and propose something new in terms ofaction-movie, at the risk of becoming a franchise tasteless and predictable.

Nathan Drake and Sully in Uncharted.

This being said, another reason to makeUncharted a series of several films lies also in the apprehension of the characters. If Tom Holland should play Nathan Drake young, the establishment of a franchise would allow the character to take in age and actor to play in front of the camera. Then, this would help to establish his relationship with his mentor, Sully, the latter having been decisive in the games. Not to mention the numerous adventures, a franchise Uncharted would finally allow to introduce the recurrent characters in the universe such as Elena Fisher or Chloe Frazer, and important in the life of Nathan as his brother. It is hoped in any case that the first film will capture the essence of the games, a franchise that may finally encourage a thrilling plot, why not underlying, and thus enable Uncharted become the Indiana Jones of modern times, but not that !