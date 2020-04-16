Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey will be available for free download on 16 April

In the framework of the initiative Play At Home (Play at home), Sony will offer two titles to PS4 as of April 16, next for a limited time : Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. Patience, therefore, if you wish to obtain these titles by taking the risk of crossing the sea urchins in your pockets.

If it is not the last actor of the entertainment make a gesture for the homers of this world, Sony will not go unnoticed in the way. In the framework of its initiative Play At Home (Play at home) caller to enjoy his or her game consoles remaining in the home, the manufacturer will offer two games to owners of the PS4 (but not finally).

“The people of the world do what it takes in deciding to stay at home to stop the spread of COVID-19 “says the president of SIE, Jim Ryan on the PlayStation Blog. “We are grateful to all those who practice social distancing and take very seriously our responsibility as a platform of entertainment. It is for this reason that we ask our community to continue to make the right choice and Play it at home (Play At Home). “

Play At Home : almost a month to download free of charge a total of four games

As of Thursday, April 16th, at 1: 00 in the morning, it will therefore be possible, on condition that the servers are accommodating, to download without charge Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. The offer will be valid until Wednesday, may 6 at 1: 00 in the morning. The containment will be still in force in France, but it is to be hoped that those concerned have already reclaimed the titles by then.

And if it had to be specify, “once obtained, these games are definitely for you. “ Sony must, therefore, be expected that these securities do not bring virtually anything. It should be remembered that they had already been offered in the subscription PS Plus. Owners of the PS3 will be delighted to see that the version of Journey proposed to be also playable on their support.

In contrast, we noted VG247if you live in Germany or China, this is not the trilogy remastered Uncharted that you have right, but Knack 2.








