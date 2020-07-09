Uncharted, the voice actor of Nathan Drake “chose” Chris Pine

We know that in the movieSarainterpret the young

However, Nolan North, the voice actor of the famous character of the video game series Uncharted by Naughty Dog, had chosen another actor to play him.

The actor has spoken with Screen Junkies in a chat during which he explained that, in his short experience on the set of Star Trek: Into The Darknessadvised Chris Pine keep an eye on the script of a certain Uncharted if it was transmitted.

I saw Chris Pine working on the filming of Star Trek: Into Darkness and, finally, one day, in the trailer for makeup and the wig, I said: “Hey, if a script called Uncharted arrives one day on the desktop of your agent, you should have a look at it carefully because I think that would be perfect for this part “.

Recall that in march, due to the pandemic of the new Coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China, and then spread to almost all over the world, Sony has discontinued the production of the movie Uncharted the first day of filming in Germany.

The protagonists of the film will be Tom Holland, a performer with the young Nathan Drake, and Mark Wahlberg who will play the role of Victor Sullivan, the mentor of the famous treasure hunter of the series of the same name, developed by Naughty Dog. With them also Antonio Banderas, Sofia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

In theory, Tom Holland you will have to turn Unexplored before engaging in Spider-Man 3but, necessarily, lead to an overlap of the production, if the study confirms its calendar. In this article, we will explain how Sony could solve this particular problem.

Recall that in the past, Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim, Eric Warren Singer, Jonathan Rosenberg, and Mark Walker has worked on the script for Uncharted. The latest version of the script was made by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Rafe Judkins. The directors involved so far in developing long and tumultuous of the film was David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon and Shawn Levy and Dan Trachtenberg.

