Uncharted : Tom Holland announces the beginning of filming

Uncharted has taken all his time. If Ruben Fleischer (Welcome to Zombieland, Venom) is the director who has managed to unify the project, not less than four other if are tried in as many years.

At the outset, the film is expected in theaters as soon as the year 2017. Three years later, Tom Holland (Spider-Man Homecoming) is the actor chosen to embody Nathan Drake and adapt his origin-story to the cinoche (yeah it is a little lean also for the role !).

A year to make the tour

Tom Holland reveals the micro of IGNstart shooting as early as next month for an outing provided march 17, 2021. Twelve months will be necessary, therefore, to shoot the film in the (hopefully any glitches on the shelf), put in a box, promoting and co… This is ambitious.

The casting, Tom Holland is joined by Mark Wahlberg in the role of Sully, the mentor of Nathan Drake. The rest of the team will be unveiled in a time relatively close.