Uncharted : Tom Holland continues its physical transformation of Nathan Drake next to Mark Wahlberg

In his account of InstagramTom Holland has been shared in recent days several pictures that show your transformation in Nathan Drake from Uncharted.

The young actor, who adhere to the best to his character, seems to retain its physical form. As directed by Jake Gyllenhaal for Spider-Man : Far From Home, now it is your motivation with your new playmate, Mark Wahlberg. The second, that it must embody in Uncharted Sully, a father figure to Nathan Drake, it also seems to be a mentor of Tom Holland. One can read in the photo :” When working with @markwahlberg must give back !”

@tomholland2013

But not everything is in the muscles, since the actor also reveals a the change hair and plays in a video shaking your hair” floppy disk “(which could be translated as floating/flexible).

@tomholland2013

Tom Holland will be convincing as a young Nathan Drake in this origin story ? We will have to wait a bit before you see the resultbecause after a couple of setbacks in the pre-production, Uncharted has also been affected by the pandemic linked to the coronavirus, and its shooting was scheduled to begin in march has been delay.

Uncharted is expected that in the screens u.s. on the 16th of July 2021.