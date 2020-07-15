Uncharted with Tom Holland : filming (finally) started ! – Actus Ciné

After years of development and numerous setbacks, the shooting of the film ‘Uncharted’ adaptation to the big screen of the video game cult, has finally begun. In the role of adventurer Nathan Drake, you’re going to find Tom Holland.

Sony Computer Entertainment

Good news for fans of the video game cult Unchartedthat began, without a doubt, to despair : the filming of the film adaptation, in the project for not less than ten years, has finally begun ! The british actor Tom Holland, who will play the famous adventurer Nathan Drake on the screen, comes to announce the news on social networks with a photo of the tray of the chair belonging to “Nate”, the nickname given to the hero. And this legend, very short, but who wants to certainly have a lot to say for fans of the successful video game from Naughty Dog : “The First Day. #Uncharted”

The film of Uncharted, who will be a prequel inspired by a sequence in the game Drake, will attend the meeting of Nathan Drake with the scammer professional Victor Sullivan, in which Mark Wahlberg will lend its features. The Spanish actor Antonio Banderas is also in the cast.

Finally, is the Ruben Fleischer (Back to Zombieland, Poison), who is the director of this highly anticipated Uncharted passed through the hands of six directors in ten years (!!) and we started seriously to think that he felt the project cursed. Ca no longer seems to be the case : the filming has actually started, the theatrical release of hex is set in only a year, on the 14th of July 2021.

Fake Nipple – The gaffes and mistakes of Spider-Man (with Tom Holland) & Poison :