Under heavy and elegant image of the power on the Blu-ray UHD Wonder Woman

Then its sequel is coming out soon in theaters, Wonder Woman returns to Blu-ray UHD with a special edition. The opportunity to return on the technical performance of the film.

Wonder Woman 1984 has suffered the health crisis linked to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Originally planned for the 3rd of June, the blockbuster finally released in our cinemas on the 12th of August next. Meanwhile, Warner Bros offers to dive back in Wonder Womanits predecessor, thanks to a new edition of the Blu-ray UHD titled Titan of Worship (including a nice steelbook, a pin and an exclusive post).

For us, it is the opportunity to get back on the technical performance of Wonder Womanrare film with a super-heroine directed by a woman.

THE FILM

Built in what was the equivalent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in DC Comics Wonder Woman follows the adventures of the famous princess of the Amazons camped by Gal Gadot and was introduced in Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice. For his own film, the protagonist returns us to the era of the First world War.

Despite a pair of aces in the sleeve (the performance of the actress Gal Gadot in the lead), Wonder Woman is that a the origin of the history more. Without relief and troubled by the cares of the writing of the obvious (humor excessively) and the scene (slow motion), Wonder Woman do not take it beyond its ambition of base, put a super-heroine charismatic in the foreground. However, it would have been better around him, and offer much better incentives.

PICTURE : 4/5

The images proposed by the Blu-ray UHD are at the height of Wonder Womanthat is to say, in the style. The increase in sharpness is slight in comparison with the Blu-ray, but the nuances are more farms, especially the shades of ochre and gold. The HDR has added a veil of extravagant, with red and more sustained reflections to be more rich (the blades and the armor) and the fact that highlight the best of the screen (lasso glows, the flames of Ares hot).

We are grateful to all grain, a finesse of welcome to a rendered still more exquisite. It is a pity that some plans are a little less defined than the other (sometimes it’s too much blur) and 3D overlays are very showy.

SOUND : 5/5

Available in English and French, Dolby Atmos surprise entry by the power and generosity of the bass. The bass is a wonderful accompaniment to the action sequences, with a big welcome, which increases their impact. This argument is added to a soundtrack that takes advantage of the different channels available to them to implement with ease, without crushing your voice.

The 3D effects, for their part, are a little more discrete. But sometimes surprise us in the moment Wonder Woman we plunged into the nearest of the First world War. The best witnesses ? The bullets flying above our heads.

