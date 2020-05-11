Under the guise of Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Terminator T-800 cleaned, in Mortal Kombat 11 – Actu

Presented here as it will appear in the cinema on the 23rd of October in Terminator : Dark Fatethe T-800 to fight with the stolid assurance and the stiffness cybernetics as it is known, based on a range of firearms, but also on teleportation and violent outlets (including in the air). We appreciate in particular the special animation in the case of a third-degree burn injury causing the decomposition of the clothes and synthetic skin to make room for the metal skeleton, which will return to the fight (with a range of shots different ?).

It is recalled that in the order of things, Sindel take her cue from the Terminator on 26 November and that the Joker took an appointment on 28th January 2020 before Spawn does not close the market on 17 march. Each of these fighters will also be available separately at a price of € 5.99, a week after its respective output in the Kombat Pass.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced that a free trial of the Mortal Kombat 11 will be available from 11 to 14 October on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The latter will give access to all game modes online, to a part of the Story mode and all the basic characters while the characters in the Kombat Pack (Terminator T-800, Nightwolf and Shang Tsung) will be available as a preview in the mode Revolutions of the Time.