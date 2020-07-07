Under the pressure of associations LGBT, Halle Berry’s waiver of the right to play a character who is transgender

While she was preparing for her role as a woman become a man, the actress has been attacked by the community, trans and decided to abandon this project. Before submitting their apologies for the appropriation of sexual violence.

“The transgender community should, undoubtedly, the ability to tell their own stories” he said: Halle Berry, in his letter of apology.

The american actress Halle Berry found herself, a little in spite of herself, in the center of the controversy, the mixture of the LGBT community. Live in Instagram on Friday, the actress announced that it was preparing for a role in the future, that a “character, where the woman is a trans. A woman who became a man. It is the character of a project that I like and that I could achieve”.

The idea does not seem to have convinced a segment of the community concerned, as Halle Berry has suffered so many criticism and challenges of the users. In the Face of these chain reactions, she had no other option but to announce that it was abandoning the project completely.

“In the course of the weekend, I had the opportunity to talk about my reflection on a future role as a man tranny, and I would like to apologise for the comments”, he explained. “As a woman cisgenre, now I understand that I would not have had to consider this role, and that the transgender community should, undoubtedly, the ability to tell their own stories”continued the actress, 53 years of age.

“I am very grateful for the advice and criticism of the conversation of the last few days and I will continue to listen and learn from this mistake. I pledge to be an ally, use my voice to promote a better representation on the screen, both in front of and behind the camera”concluded.

After this declaration, Halle Berry was quickly forgiven, particularly by the association Gay & Lesbian Alliance against defamation (GLAAD). “We are pleased that Halle Berry

has heard the concerns of transgender people and learned from them. Other powerful people should do the same. The documentary The disclosure it is a good starting point to learn more about the representation of trans in media”, has tweeted the organization.