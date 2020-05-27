Under the sun : Adeline Blondieau settles accounts with the production

For more than ten years, Adeline Blondieau interpreted the character of Caroline Drancourt, one of the main characters of the series Under the sun. During her stint in the show It starts today on France 2 on Friday, 22 may, the former actress now she is a relaxation therapist at the healthy way of life reveals that he has known a long hiatus. In particular, due to the very difficult role she had to play. “The production was put in the head to make me a role that was his time to suffer, to be mistreated. And I asked them to change it, because for me, to make me hit on, insult, cocufier… at some point it became too heavy and I asked them to change and they told me ‘oh no, it is not possible’. “

Following this refusal, Adeline Blondieau has felt more locked in the chaos of life in her character. “When the whole day you do scenes where you get to insult, bully, where there is an atmosphere of terrible because all the scenes are heavy… You do it for weeks and weeks, you are suffering “, she adds. A character that the production wanted to continue to be placed in the victim, despite the requests of Adeline Blondieau to change the scenario : “I was not well and so I asked them if it was possible to change. They told me no, that I was boring. I said, ‘well, listen, so much the worse, in these cases, I return not’.”

“One day the body shuts down “

And Adeline Blondieau, the former of

