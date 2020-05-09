UNDERGRAM – Camila Cabello lifts the veil on his photos Instagram – News Camila Cabello

Many are the internet users to follow the account Instagram of Camila Cabello. And for good reason, the interpreter of “Liar” is followed by more than 42 million subscribers. The famous singer can count on the support of its fans who do not hesitate to comment on each of its publications.

And, much to the delight of its subscribers, Camila Cabello is very active with no less than 2180 posts to this day – Thursday, 23 October 2019. The artist regularly posts pictures and videos of her daily life and sharing with his community, his latest news music. But not only that !

Camila Cabello also like to post pictures of it in the company of his loved ones. We remember his picture immortalized alongside his father and his sister: “I love them with all my heart, we will she entrusted. She was taken to Miami, which is the place I prefer in the world. And it is the environment that I prefer in the world. My family is my soul. I love my sister and my father, my mother and my grandparents, I love them all. They are my refuge.”

Camila Cabello is a big fan of One Direction

Camila Cabello she recalls of the first photo in this Instagram posted on his account? The answer is yes! This is a montage made after a concert of the band One Direction: “I was too cute and now, with the benefit of hindsight, I have the impression of being totally ridiculous, she continued. I don’t remember what I put in the caption, probably something stupid…”

So what is the first certified account followed by the superstar? One of the members of One Direction! “It was either Harry, Niall, Zayn, Louis or Liam. Necessarily. 100%. At this time, I was squarely in my phase One Direction.”