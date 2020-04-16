understand everything about the series

You have not been able to escape his big eyes and his big ears. For months, Baby Yoda, adorable creature somewhere between Guizmo the Gremlins and E. T. The extra-terrestrial, is on everyone’s lips and on all the social networks. Now that Disney+ is available in France, it can also be under your eyes. But if he is the character that melts the hearts of viewers, it should not be forgotten that the series is called The Mandalorian, and not Baby Yoda. And before you launch into the viewing intensive and addictive of the eight episodes that make up this remarkable first season, it is already necessary to remember what is a Mandalorian…

Boba Fett, the first Mandalorian from Star Wars

The hero played by Pedro Pascal (preview in Game of Thrones in the role of Oberyn Martell) has a unique look that reminds you of necessarily someone. One of the characters in the cult of the first Star Wars trilogy (episodes IV, V and VI), discovered in The Empire Counter-attack (or a scene added to A New Hope) : Boba Fett, the deadly bounty hunter ! Working for Jabba the Hutt, he is hired by Darth Vader, and it is he who takes Han Solo after he was frozen in carbonite. With his helmet, his jetpack and all his gadgets, he had clearly marked the spirits, to the point of return in the prélogie for Attack of The Clones (episode II), where we explained its origin. To immerse yourself in the films and review Boba Fett in action, all of the Star Wars films are also available on Disney+.

The bounty hunter brand, so the appearance of the Mandalorians in the Star Wars universe. This people living on the planet Mandalore is famous for its elite warriors, who dress of the famous armor Beksar, a local metal resistant even to lightsabers. More armor is prestigious, the more powerful is the warrior who wears it. Divided into several clans, the Mandalorians could unite when one of their own wore the Black scabbard, a sword unique laser having belonged to the first Mandalorian to have joined the Jedi Order, Tarre Vizsla. A valuable artifact that has even belonged for a time to Darth Maul, as you can see in The Clone Wars or Star Wars : Rebels (also available on Dinsey+). There are still a lot of things to learn about the Mandalorians, and it is precisely that that allows the series…

When runs exactly The Mandalorian ?

But to understand everything, there is a critical question to ask : when is The Mandalorian ? With episodes I, II and III, which are output before the VII, VIII and IX, but after the IV, V and VI, we can at times get lost in the universe very extended Star Wars. To The Mandalorian, it’s very simple : the story begins exactly five years after Return of The Jedi (episode III), and 25 years before The Awakening of the Force (episode VII). Therefore, just after the fall of the Galactic Empire and Palpatine. Between the adventures of Luke and those of Rey. Tensions are still vivid among veterans of the two clans, while the Mandalorians, bounty hunters, are increasingly rare and live hidden. A new mission entrusted to the so-called “Mando” will change the course of his life, and be the starting point of a great adventure.

