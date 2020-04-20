“Unfortunately I had to play at the Calderon, with other t-shirts”

Alvaro Morata, front Atletico Madridshowed his love for his colors since childhood, recalled his time in the Vicente Calderon as a ball boy, in the first stage to which he went with his father to be fond of football and said that “unfortunately” he had to play in the grounds red and white “with other t-shirts”, despite the fact that he said “always” was of the Athletic.

Morata made a digital meeting with the tennis player Italian Fabio Fogniniwhere he recalled his first steps and his love for Atletico Madrid. In his words left a message to the Real Madrid, the team that made the leap to the elite and where he lived for two stages after playing in the Juventus Italian.

“When I was a kid was a ball boy / girl’s Athletic,” he confessed. After I had a period at the stop of enjoy play. The change of a child that is having fun playing soccer with friends and happens to be a professional. Start with the agents, the sponsors, I felt a lot of pressure, in addition to not playing as owner and thought I’d leave,” he acknowledged.

“Then I spent a year at Getafe, a year beautiful, and then I went to the Real Madridbut I was with my dad at the Calderon and dreamed of playing there. Unfortunately I had to play there with the other t-shirts and not with the Athletic, but I was always the Athletic”.

At his words, Fognini reminded him of his experience in the finals of the Champions League with Real Madrid against Atletico. “What I have experienced is, but now I’m more happy than ever”, said Morata.