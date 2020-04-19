“Unfortunately I had to wear the shirt of Madrid, but I am of the Atltico”

“When I was small, it was recogepelotas Atletico. You know, the change that comes when you go from being a guy that passes well playing football to a size professional. Sent too much pressure, besides not playing owner and tell them to leave. I went a year at Getafe, a ao very nice, and then to Real Madrid . But I, with my father, he went to the Caldern and os, with play all,” declares a man in love lvaro Morata in a chat with the tennis player Italian Fabio Fognini.

And adds even more: “Unfortunately I had to play with other t-shirts, real Madrid, Juventus, and not with the Atletibut I was always Atleti. What I have experienced is, but now I’m more happily than ever.”

I was in the Real Madrid and soaba with play in the Atltico Madrid

And on their excompaeros, now rivals and others, stating: “Chiellini will not s if you do by the way, but when is with me I always destroy (laughter). Sergio Ramos is also a defender hard while when you go against Van Dijk it seems that you hit a mountain”.

Alvaro Morata was formed almost in its entirety at Real Madrid, where debut in the 2010-11 season in December 2010, having played seven campaigns in two a few, winning two Champions league, two Leagues, and many others ttulos.