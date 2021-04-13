unheard! Lana Rhoades gives a Tesla car to her fans

The beautiful former actress Lana Rhoades has surprised quite now if her millions of followers, because she has an incredible surprise that, to be honest not all celebrities do so so do not hesitate to take this opportunity.

As you may recall, Lana Rhoades, Amara Maple’s stage name, started working as a waitress at The Tilted Kilt restaurant chain.

She then entered the adult film industry in 2016, at the age of 20, being her first scene for the FTV Girls website.

Today she is one of the most recognized influencers worldwide and so much so is her importance and fame that recently surprised her millions of fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Rhoades (@lanarhoades)

That’s right, the model has also announced an incredible giveaway in which the gift is a tesla car, something not everyone would do to be true.

In this publication, Lana shares the steps that you must follow accurately and of course the date on which the draw was held.

On the other hand, after a meteoric career in the industry, she retired in 2018, however, in January 2020 she announced a brief return to record new scenes with the Brazzers portal.