Unieuro, 200 Euro discount on a HP notebook gaming with the GeForce GTX 1660

In the last flyer Unieuro is also availableinteresting promotion on an HP Pavilion computer gaming, on which you can save 200 Euro from the list price imposed by the manufacturer.

This isHP Pavilion Gaming 15-EC0016NL and, as foretold by the name, is characterized by a screen of 15.6 inches with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, and can be purchased at the price of 1.099,99 Eurocompared to 1.299,99 Euro list, for a savings of 200 euros, equal to 15%.

At the technical level we find a processor AMD Ryzen 7, accompanied by 16 gigabytes of RAM DDR4 and a dedicated graphics card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 You. With regard to the storage capacity, there is a hard disk 1 terabyte, and a 256GB solid-state drive, which will surely make the throat to many. As the operating system, instead, there is the Windows 10 Home.

The portfolio of connectivity is characterized by a USB input-C with transmission speeds of up to 5Gb/sbut there is also the WiFi module 5 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0 to connect devices such as smartphones and tablets. Moreover, it is also the camera HP TrueVision HD Camera that provides high quality video sharp even in poor lighting conditions.

Unieuro it also offers a free delivery and collection in a warehouse with a possibility to pay via PayPal.