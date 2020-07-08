Unieuro Summer Black Friday, these are the last hours: the exciting offers

Will expire at 23:59 today, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the Bastard Bastard Black Friday Unieuroand as above, we summarize the most interesting offers in the leaflet, focusing of course on the products of electronics and computer science.

LiPad 10.2-inch 32-gigabyte of internal memory is available to 469 Euro, which is 11% less compared to 529 Euro list. Always in the context of Apple, we point out also the very interesting offer on the iPhone 11 128 gigabytes, which is proposed to 799 Euro from 889 euro on the price list Apple. In discount Apple Watch Series 3 with case, 38mm, GPS Only, to 199,90 Euro.

Between the TV, we point out obviously theLG 49SM8200PLA by 49-inch 4K Ultra HD to 499 Eurofor a savings of 37% compared to 799 Euros proposed by the manufacturer, while on the Samsung RU8000 2019 65-inch UHD 4K discount is 53%, and can be brought home to 699 Euro53% less from 1499 Euros earlier. Also interesting is the promotion on the Samsung QE55Q60TAU 55-inch that is available to 899 Eurothe 10% less from 999 Euro earlier.

Front of the laptop, the Lenovo Legion Y540 it is proposed to 1499 Euro16% less compared to the previous 1799 Euro.

