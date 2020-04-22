Union of football Players Argentina asked FIFA to intervene in the abolition of the Ascent MX

The Union of Argentine Footballers Members still surprised by the decision taken by the directors of the mexican soccer the disappearance of the Ascent MX.

Sergio Marchi, secretary-general of the union, was clear to point out that both the FIFA as the Concacaf need to take action in the matter, because it is something that goes against the rights of the futbolístas.

“Here, the greatest responsibility is in the leadership of mexican soccer, and the leadership at the continental level (Concacaf) can not allow this situation, and obviously the president of FIFA can not allow such an outrage to the players. This is a violation, a subjugation to the rights of the individual,” said Marchi.

The argentine said that since your trench will send a letter to the agency to turn to see what is going on in mexican soccer and pay attention in this case is ‘very serious’.

“You will be directed to the president of the FIFPRO, which is the trade union at the global level. To intercede, to generate a formal complaint within the scope of the FIFA“, he concluded.

