Unite for our future,” in 50 countries by next Saturday

In a statement, the Canal Plus group announced that it will broadcast the concert event “a Global Goal : to Unite for our future,” in fifty countries. Organized by Global Citizen and the european Commission, the show will be presented by Dwayne Johnson, on Saturday, June 27.

It has been used by many international artists, as well as to the leaders of the public sectors and scientific, which aims to highlight the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 in marginalized communities, and to work for the equitable distribution of the therapeutic products, tests and vaccines and anti-COVID-19 for everyone, everywhere.

“In order to give access to the greatest number of this global event and the solidarity, the CANAL+ Group will share in 50 countries, placing in its stead the following agreement : – The concert will be broadcast in France in CSTAR offline in the night of Saturday 27 to Sunday 28 June at 00H45 ; – The event will be broadcast on CANAL+ Africa, Saturday, 27 June at 22: 00; it will also be broadcasted on CANAL+ in the DROM (west Indies, Polynesia, Meeting) Saturday, June 27 at 2135 and in new Caledonia on Sunday, 28 June at 20: 00; will be available in the playback of 72 hours in myCANAL,” the statement said of the group.

Many artists and personalities who have announced their participation in the event. These include Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Christine and the Queens, J. Balvin, Charlize Theron, David Beckham, Salma Hayek Pinault, Diane Kruger, Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Olivia Colman and many more.