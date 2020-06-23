The group Canal+ will broadcast the concert event “a GLOBAL GOAL: to UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE,” in 50 countries.
“General objective : Unite for Our Future”, is a concert virtual exceptional, organized by Global Citizen and the european Commission and hosted by Dwayne Johnson, which will be released on Saturday, June 27. It has been used by many international artists, as well as to the leaders of the public sectors and scientific, which aims to highlight the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 in marginalized communities, and to work for the equitable distribution of the therapeutic products, tests and vaccines and anti-COVID-19 for everyone, everywhere.
In order to give access to the greatest number of this global event and the solidarity, the CANAL+ Group will share in 50 countries, putting in place the following arrangement :
- The concert will be broadcast in France in CSTAR offline in the night of Saturday 27 to Sunday 28 June at 00H45 (Hours of the Metropolis, ed);
- The event will be broadcast by CANAL+ in Africa on Saturday, 27 June at 22: 00 ;
- It will also be broadcasted on CANAL+ in the DROM (west Indies, Polynesia, Reunion) Saturday, June 27, 2135, and in new Caledonia on Sunday, 28 June at 20: 00 ;
- It will be available in the playback of 72 hours in myCANAL.
“General objective: Unite for Our Future”, will take place in the world, across platforms and channels. Many artists of the legend and the personalities that have confirmed their participation : Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Christine and the Queens, J. Balvin, Charlize Theron, David Beckham, Salma Hayek Pinault, Diane Kruger, Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Olivia Colman and many more.