UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE, ” the concert, transmitted by the channels of the Canal+ group this Saturday

The group Canal+ will broadcast the concert event “a GLOBAL GOAL: to UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE,” in 50 countries.

“General objective : Unite for Our Future”, is a concert virtual exceptional, organized by Global Citizen and the european Commission and hosted by Dwayne Johnson, which will be released on Saturday, June 27. It has been used by many international artists, as well as to the leaders of the public sectors and scientific, which aims to highlight the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 in marginalized communities, and to work for the equitable distribution of the therapeutic products, tests and vaccines and anti-COVID-19 for everyone, everywhere.

In order to give access to the greatest number of this global event and the solidarity, the CANAL+ Group will share in 50 countries, putting in place the following arrangement :