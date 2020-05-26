United States. Angelina Jolie calls on Congress to strengthen food assistance to families

Angelina Jolie alerted Monday, April 20, the parliamentary americans on the fate of the country families who find it difficult to feed in the full pandemic coronavirus. In a letter in part relayed by USA Todaythe star is seeking the establishment of an aid for the “the most vulnerable children of America “. The actress evokes the schoolchildren who were previously receiving a free meal served in their establishments, now closed.

The actress Mr. and Mrs. Smith also refers to parents who have lost their jobs and no longer have the means to buy food. In her mail, she calls upon the powers of the president of the House of representatives Nancy Pelosi, the minority leader of the House of representatives Kevin McCarthy and the leaders of the majority and the minority in the Senate Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer.

The children go to bed ” hungry in our country “

Angelina Jolie asks them to go beyond the extension of a little less than 14 billion euros already given to the food aid programmes in response to the health crisis related to the Covid-19. It highlights the around 740 million school meals that have not had access to the students because of the epidemic.

The star calls for an increase in checks of food distributed to the needy in the framework of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, ” a Program of additional assistance to power supply “). “Strengthen the SNAP will not solve all problems for low-income families during this public health crisissaid Angelina Jolie, but it will help to reduce the number of children who go to bed hungry in our country “, she added.