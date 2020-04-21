United States Coronavirus : Trump announced the “temporary suspension” of immigration

The american president Donald Trump announced Monday that he would “temporarily suspend” the immigration to the United States to “protect the jobs” Americans cope with the economic crisis caused by the pandemic of novel coronavirus.

“In light of the attack of the Invisible Enemy, and facing the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT american citizens, I’m going to sign a presidential decree to temporarily suspend the immigration to the United States,” tweeted Donald Trump. The coronavirus, which he called the” invisible Enemy “, has already killed more than 42,000 people in the United States, where 766 660 cases were recorded.

Some 22 million Americans have also lost their jobs because of the economic consequences of the epidemic.The american president has not given any detail on how it intended to apply this decision and for how long.

It was in the month of January, restricted the movement with China, where the new virus appeared in December, prior to ban travel between the United States and most european countries in mid-march.

