United states : Donald Trump accuses Obama of “treason to the fatherland” (video)

Interviewed in “Obama and the situation of espionage” that the objective of his election campaign in 2016, during an exclusive interview to the tv channel CBNDonald Trump has bluntly accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of ” treason to the fatherland “.



“The betrayal. It is a treason”, he insisted Mr. Trump. “Listen, when I revealed a long time ago, told me that they saw in our campaign. He told Me that they had done the recordings, and it was in quotation marks, implying a modern version of the registry, it is the same thing. It turns out that I was right. Let’s see what happens now. “



Sputnik indicates that the multi-millionaire republican, however, has not presented evidence in support of his allegation, stating that he was walking away from the investigation by the Department of Justice The united states, that it did not look ” political.”



Several times, Donald Trump had to know that the agents of the american intelligence had spied on in its campaign in the year 2016.



A research took place in the years 2016-2017 the u.s. Congress on the the” the interference of russia ” in the presidential election in the united States, won by Donald Trump.



For two years, another investigation was conducted by the special prosecutor Robert Mueller, but it was founded in the spring of 2019, there is no collusion between Donald Trump and the Russian federation on the electoral process.



Many times, Donald Trump and the Russian side has denied all allegations, otherwise qualified d'” absolutely unfounded, ” the spokesman Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskovaccording to which, Moscow may have influenced the presidential election.