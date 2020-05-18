United states : hackers take it to the law firm of Elton John and Lady Gaga

The pirates have threatened to Trump the disclosure of confidential documents to its subject if it does not intervene with the law firm to pay the ransom.



Hackers have taken the firm to a new york lawyer Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks (GSMS), which includes major names in music like Madonna, Mariah Carrey, U2, Elton John, Lady Gaga and many others, reports franceinfo.

Hackers are able to install a software ransom on a computer of the company, threatening to make public the confidential documents of the clients in question are contained on the servers of the law firm, if it did not pay.

“A ton of dirty laundry” on Trump

After Thursday, may 7, in a message posted on their site that they were giving a week to GSMS to raise $ 21 million, they were once again made about them on the darkweb Thursday, may 14 posting on the website ZDNet “2.4 Gb containing legal documents of Lady Gaga, the majority of which were contracts for concerts, merchandising and tv appearances”. And the law firm does not run, the hackers have doubled the amount of the ransom to $ 42 million.

But GSMS has ruled out the possibility of access to their application :”experts and the FBI told us that negotiating or paying a ransom to terrorists is a serious violation of federal laws. Even when huge sums are paid, criminals often leave leak the data,” noted the firm. Furious, the hackers have threatened to take on Donald Trump : “there was a presidential race underway, and we have found a ton of dirty laundry to time. Mr. Trump, if you want to be president, give a blow of the stick to the guy, otherwise you may forget this ambition to always be,” they argued.





According to the american press, Donald Trump has never been a client of the law firm in question, suggesting that it is a bluff attempt of hackers. Saturday, the cybercriminals have published a first wave of 169 e-mails supposed to prove that they have information on the former businessman, explains Cyber warfarerelayed by franceinfo. But according to the website, these documents do mention by far the activity of the american president. The pirates were given until may 21 to see their ransom demand lead.