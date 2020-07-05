United states: Kanye West officially announces his candidacy for the presidential elections

The rapper Kanye West has made a surprise announcement and it must be confessed at the last minute, as he officially announces himself as a candidate for the presidency of the united States. Of course, it is not possible to know if he jokes or not, but it provoked an incredible interest and immediately on Twitter.

The artist receives the same support to the brand from Elon Muskyes, accept this application in response to it on Twitter.

The rapper had already made suggestions in the past with respect to a possible candidacy for the White House. The who has supported the president, Donald Trump could dream about what you really to take its place, or is this a deception on your part ?

If Kanye West was elected to the position of president of the united States, the first would be his wife, Kim Kardashian.