United states: Nicki Minaj: “The manager I was transferred to the field” – People

Nicki Minaj was on the set of the Tonight Show to Jimmy Fallon when she told the mishap occurred when she was a waitress in the seafood restaurant Red Lobster. In fact, the rapper was fired after a scuffle with customers particularly challenging.

“I walked up to this woman, and she and her boyfriend were leaving the restaurant, she remembered. And they had me picked up my pen, and I had left no tip. I have been up to their car and I knocked on the window saying “Give me back my pen.”

The situation quickly degenerated, which led to Nicki Minaj being thanked by the manager. “The manager I was transferred on-the-spot”, she continued.

During the sequence, Nicki Minaj and Jimmy Fallon are dressed in uniform at Red Lobster in order to make service on the board. And the star seemed at ease in this role, especially when serving a table of guests from Trinidad, his homeland. “My country! My country is in the place”, she exclaimed.