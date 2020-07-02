United states: Pierce Brosnan: “it is Impossible not to have fear in the face of this virus” – People



It is from your residence in Hawaii, because the actor has responded to our questions on the occasion of the publication of “the Eurovision Song contest: The Story of the Fire of the Saga” on Netflix.

You have returned to your property in Hawaii for the containment. It is easier to be away from the big cities?

The paradise of hawaii is an illusion, because if on the island of Kauai is beautiful, it is a place that has also been affected by the virus. And we are all very worried now that the tourists can come back. For this reason, we must remain vigilant, because everyone can be affected. I am well placed to know.

They have lost 2 of the closest friends of the Covid-19 from the start of the pandemic. Is this what grows at the reflection on his own mortality?

Absolutely!!! It is Impossible not to have fear in the face of this virus. I have lost Jay Benedict, who was like a brother to me. We started in theater together and I am the godfather of his son. One of the greatest coach of dialect, Andrew Jack, also deceased. I have known since they worked together on the James Bond films in particular. This virus has affected our lives in one way or another. It is not possible not to feel anxiety.

How is your daily life in Hawaii?

I’m with my wife, Keely, and my two young children, Paris, 19 years of age, and Dylan, 23 years of age. The children are happy because they are free here. We are lucky to have access to the Internet to stay connected with the world, to our friends, and a job.

After two musical comedies with songs by the group Abba in “Mamma Mia” to see you again in a new movie musical, “the Eurovision Song contest: The Story of the Fire of the Saga”. Is that the singer, who is more present than the actor at this stage of your career?

I doubt it, and I believe that the world does not need my talent as a singer, if I can say this (laughs). I was a student of dramatic art in London in 1974 when Abba won Eurovision and I remember following the competition. As I am a fan of the comedies of Will Ferrell, I was immediately interested when he asked me to participate in this shoot. Embody your father has surprised me a little, but I quickly understood the mood of this reading the scenario.

Oddly enough you can not sing in the movie, while the plot of the film revolves around the songs…

This is not because they have been proposed to push the song of Will Ferrell, but maybe I was afraid that I would be out of the competition. (Laughter.)

When the result of the “Mamma Mia 2”, you were saying that the producers had better hurry if they wanted to make a third film with you. Why?

Ten years elapsed between the first and the second movie. If we still have to wait a decade before the end of the trilogy, I would like to walk with a cane. (Laughter.) I’m leaving it for the end of Mamma Mia. After the lover in the first film, and the father in the second, I could not only embody the great father of “Mamma Mia, 3”, that’s for sure.

You play as King Louis XIV in “The King’s Daughter”. Have you been to the palace of Versailles for this shoot?

Some photos have been made in Versailles, but almost all of it was filmed in studios in Australia. It is a version quite different from the historical reality of Louis XIV, in this film, because there are sirens and a side very esoteric. We shot this with William Hurt in 2016, but I have not yet seen the final version.

You play as the King in “Cinderella”, isn’t it?

Yes to the sixties, I should have the profile to play the kings. (Laughter.) I was in London for the production of this new version of Cinderella with Camila Cabello in the main role when the virus has begun to hit and all the shots have been stopped. We must resume before the autumn, but the date keeps changing and the back.

We cannot meet with you without mentioning 007. Do you regret your years in the shoes of James Bond?

No, I have Not had the opportunity to be 007, so I thought I had lost this opportunity, because I was under contract for the series “Investigations of Remington Steele” when I was offered this role the first time. Today, Bond is behind me, but I have no regret of having given in this place, because it is necessary to learn to live with your time.

Henry Arnaud, Hollywood