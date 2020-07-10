United states presidential election: Kanye West, “God’s candidate”, – LINFO.re

Interviewed by the business magazine Forbes, the rapper Kanye West has always referred to the upcoming presidential election in the united States and in your own application.

“Birthday party” : the part of Kanye West

At the beginning of July, Kanye West said that in order to be a candidate in the or.s. presidential scheduled for 3 November. In a long interview granted to the magazine Forbesposted on Wednesday, July 8, the rapper has implicitly announced “God’s candidate” in the White House.

On his appointment, the artist has, in effect, declared : “We will see if the quote is for the 2020 or 2024, because it is God who appoints the president.” He then stated that if his appointment will be for the year 2020, then, that has been “called by God”. In terms of your political party, Kanye West it has been revealed that will be baptized “Birthday party”because when he is going to win “this is going to be the birthday of the world”reports Francetvinfo.fr.

“Joe Biden is not special”

The rapper billionaire, also insisted on not to be a “a puppet of Donald Trump” in the optical deprive the democratic candidate, Joe Biden, the votes of black voters.

“To say that the black vote is a democrat, is a form of racism and white supremacy”, also commented Kanye West. Finally, “Joe Biden is not special” while : “America is in need of the special people that bring”added.

When you are going to be elected the president of the united Statesthe husband of Kim Kardashian has been entrusted to us for the use “part of Wakanda”, because, according to him “this is the best explanation of what our group is going to feel like in the White House.”

>>> See our file on Kanye West.

>>> Forbes : Kanye West joined the list of billionaires