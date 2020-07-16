United states : the Triumph of advertising of foods, Goya, and create controversy

The food brand, Goya, especially popular in the latino community, is located in the middle of a political controversy in the united States after the compliments of his boss, the president, Donald Trump.

Invited last week to the White House, Robert Unanue had declared that the united States was “truly blessed” to have ” a leader such as Donald Trump, who is a builder “.

Calls to boycott the brand have immediately followed on the social networks, but the chief has refused to apologise and tried it on the string conservative Fox News that the campaign #BoycottGoya was an attempt of violation of their ” freedom of expression “.

Trump all the smiles and thumbs raised

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and the adviser of the president of the united states, has re-launched Tuesday evening the controversy by posting on Twitter a photo of her with a box of black beans, accompanied by a slogan in English and Spanish : “If it’s Goya, it is good “.

The photo, the false air of an advertising poster, has been widely mocked and became in the line, while Ivanka Trump is accused of having violated the rules of ethics that prohibits federal employees to do the promotion of products, services or companies.

Donald Trump is also gone from her photo by posting Wednesday on Instagram a photo showing in the oval Office, all smiles and thumbs raised behind a series of products from Goya, the tin box the packet of biscuits.