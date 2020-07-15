United states : Tim Cook, Ivanka Trump, and the CEO of IBM to the rescue of the unemployed

Tim Cook, the CEO of IBM, as well as many other business leaders, and the president of the daughter of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump wants to put in place a program to reduce unemployment in the united States that has been increasing since the beginning of the health crisis.

Melania Trump : Kim Kardashian already has a copy of all the looks from the first lady !

Since the pandemic has pointed to the tip of its nose to the united States, companies have been laid off and mass unemployment has soared. With this program, hosted by Ivanka Trump,the co-chair of the advisory Board in the u.s. in the policy of the labour of the White House, aides for people of all ages, from all backgrounds and of all experiences are proposed. Citizens who wish to support can go in FindSomethingNew.org for the training and online learning. This campaign, which is supported by Apple, IBM, and the The White House aims to find solutions to get it back to the way of working to many Americans who have lost everything, from the health care crisis.

Scholarship program of the University of Melbourne in 2021

It is around a “virtual table” that the leaders are on the sides of Ivanka Trump to share ideas and suggestions. On the side of the CEO Apple, explained that there was not much to do : “Now more than ever, we need to make sure that everyone has the tools they need to succeed and seize new opportunities. Investing in our future, we must invest in people, in education and the many paths to a well-paid job or to start a new business.

The countries of the UEMOA : the deceleration of growth in the member States

This initiative is designed to allow people from all over the country to find a more hopeful future for themselves and their families. “In addition to Apple and IBM, were also the leaders of companies such as AT&T, Boys & Girls Clubs of AmericaCisco Systems, General The engines, Visa, Walmart…

Source : Iphonesoft