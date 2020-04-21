Universal eyeing Dwayne Johnson for the directive Janson

Hercules The actor Dwayne Johnson is in preliminary negotiations with Universal to play in ” The Janson Directive.

Universal Pictures is currently working on the fifth episode of the saga of Jason Bourne; however, it would seem that this is not the only story of Robert Ludlum as the studio seeks to tell.

It would appear that they also intend to start working on the directive Janson.

According to Variety, the studio is currently in talks with the actor of Hercules Dwayne Johnson in the hopes that it assumes the primary role in the franchise potential.

The directive Janson was one of the five novels published after the death of Ludlum.

The novels in the series that followed were written by the author Paul Garrison. The novel, the most recent of the series, the Janson Equation, is written by Douglas Corleone.

The franchise could potentially see Johnson as Paul Janson, a former Navy SEAL and former member of a secret agency of the us government known as the operations consular. Now that he has officially “retired”, he spends his time as a security consultant company that focuses on cases that will help those who really need it.

According to Variety, Universal sees this as another franchise potential that could fall in the vein of the films of Bourne, which were a great success for the studio.

Johnson has certainly found success in films that have turned into franchises. He is currently completing the production of the seventh film of the saga Fast & Furious. Johnson should also return to his role as Roadblock in G. I. Joe 3.

Although there is not much information available for The Janson Directive, because the film is still in its early stages of development, I am sure that once the studio begins to gather his ducks, more information will be readily available. available.

Dwayne Johnson can next be seen in his action-packed adventure Hercules due out on July 25, 2014.