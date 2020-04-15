Universal is preparing the remake of the NIGHT OF THE HUNTER Charles Laughton

Universal Pictures is preparing the remake of the NIGHT OF THE HUNTER (The Night of The Hunter), a masterpiece by Charles Laughton with Robert Mitchum released in 1955 and adapted from the novel of the same name by Davis Grubb.

The remake of THE NIGHT OF THE HUNTER (The Night of The Hunter) is prepared in Universal. Although we know little about this new project, it should be a contemporary version of the original thriller — and compelling — made in 1955 by Charles Laughtonfeaturing the huge Robert Mitchum in the role of Harry Powell, a bandit psychotic.

The EXTRAVAGANT MR. RUGGLES, Charles Laughton – Critical

Controversial at the time, THE NIGHT OF THE HUNTER is one of the vertices of the hollywood movie. Famous for his photography highly expressionist, and the strength of her script signed James Ageethe only feature film directed by the british actor, sacred monster of the screen, and worn by Shelley Winters, Lillian Gish, Peter Graves and James Gleasonmarked the the film noir genre as well as the history of cinema.

A strange and monstrous pastor continues in rural America with two children of whom he married and then killed the mother, to make them confess where is hidden a large sum of money. These are saved by a friendly and courageous old lady, Rachel who was to unmask and stop the criminal.

Laughton that has produced a complex work, dark, scary, confusing, unique — both religious and anti-religious —, borrowing as well the western as the nightmarish tale, not recover from the commercial failure and critical of the film at its release in 1955. It is only thirty years later that THE NIGHT OF THE HUNTER it acquired its current status as a cult unstoppable. Yet it is regularly cited as the best film of the star River Of No Return.

According to the first information as relayed by Variety, Peter Gethers will produce the feature film alongside ofAmy Pascal. Matt Ortonwho has signed the script of’Final Operation directed by Chris Weitzadapts the black novel of Davis Grubb published in 1953, while Jay Polidoro d’Universal she will oversee the project.

For the time being, it is not known which actor will have the honor of succeeding Robert Mitchum in the role with the legendary reverend Powell, who was first proposed to Gary Cooper. The studio has yet to find a director to replace the taste of the day this cult thriller and unclassifiable.

Sevan Lesaffre