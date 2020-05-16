Universe Harry Potter.com – Emma Watson in London for the promotion of The beauty and the Beast !

After ensuring the promotion of the French film Beauty and the Beast including the use ofa first presentation of the film in a cinema in paris and having attended a press conferenceMiss Emma Watson is in this moment even in the midst of promoting the film in London.

The film was first screened at the Odeon cinema Leicester Square in front of a 1 600 people. Follows a reception at the Spencer House.

And like his stay in france, where the actress, feminist sported outfits with eco-vegan, the Beautiful is made out by appearing to be wearing a beautiful dress with naked shoulders of a light blue with a long tail. This dress was designed by designer Emilia Wickstead and carried out in his workshop by a team of mainly female.

Emma Thompson (Sybil Trelawney) who plays the role of the teapot Mrs. Samovar (or Mrs Potts, in the original version), although she was not present for the promotion of French, was also present. Thank you Daily Mail !