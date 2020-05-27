Universe Harry Potter.com – Emma Watson is the fifth woman most admired in the world !

On the top steps of the podium, she was overtaken by the ex-First Lady of United States Michelle Obama, followed by the tv presenter Oprah Winfrey, the american actress Angelina Jolie and queen Elizabeth II. The young activist Malala, the political woman Hillary Clinton or even the singer Taylor Swift finally comes complete the Top 10.

If one refers to statistics by country, the results of the United Kingdom are somewhat different. Logically, the queen of England takes the lead with 23% of the vote. The interpreter of Hermione Granger fall to 11th place (with 2,71% of the vote) to get ahead by the author, J. K. Rowling, who ranks in the Top 5 in 4th position (with 6.77 per cent of the vote). In France, she wins a place (with 5,55% of the vote) behind Michelle Obama (17,94%), the actress Sophie Marceau (9.33%) and Angelina Jolie (5,99%). It is followed by Brigitte Bardot, Queen Elizabeth II, the singer Celine Dion or even the politician Marine le Pen.

