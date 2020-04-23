Universe Harry Potter.com – Fantastic Animals 3 can he still get out on the scheduled date ?

On the 1st of April last, one of our articles full of fish (and the most fairly nauseating, for some) announced the postponement of the official release date of the third pane Fantastic Animals. The health crisis, current and other reports of the same kind could turn this hoax into a sad reality.

In mid-March, while the shooting was due to startthe production of Fantastic Beasts 3 it has been forced to any halt until an undetermined date. Because of this, and in view of the backlog (even if it may be beneficial), the release date still fixed to the November 12, 2021, now appears uncertain. And the latest release schedule of other film productions Warner Bros. the proves more.

She has in effect moved the biopic untitled on Elvis Presley November 5, 2021 (instead of the 1st of October 2021) and the film King Richard (with Will Smith) in the 19 November 2021 (originally scheduled for next November). The house-mother, from a purely financial point of view, then would have any interest not to knock down all of his cards on such a short period of time. These two dates could in this case be used to fill the vacancy that would leave this away if it decided to defer the adventures of Newt Scamander and his companions.

Now, even if this result still has no new release date, this schedule opened the doors to Juillet 2022. Especially as the film Flash (with Ezra Miller, aka Belief/Aurelius Dumbledore) had to go out during this period and will be finally presented in June 2022.

Is it therefore possible that Warner Bros wants to leave the field free to the Fantastic Beasts 3 ? Note that if this were to be recognised in this way, there would be a gap of nearly 4 years since The Crimes of Grindelwald !

Thank you Portus !