Universe of Harry Potter.com – Emma Watson and fashion eco-vegan !

In the framework of the promotion around his upcoming movie, Beauty and the BeastEmma Watson has created an account on Instagram with the name of “The Press Tour“she uses this, in particular, to defend the values of the clothes, “eco-responsible” (use of sustainable materials, like organic cotton) and vegan (no materials of animal origin) !

Therefore, in the descent of the train on its arrival to ParisMiss Watson wore :



a coat Stella McCartney (created by the daughter of the famous English group, The Beetles, Paul McCartney), which is the “the first luxury brand committed to the production of clothing without the use of leather, fur, feathers or fur”she wrote:

a sweater Filippa K (Swedish brand of design in a responsible manner) ;

shoes Good Guys don’t wear Leather (litt. The Good People do not Use Leather, mark vegan).

When the first presentation of the film in the cinema Star Saint-Germain-Des-prés in ParisMiss Watson poses with a dress of Oscar de la Renta is composed of“a neckline in satin with a belt of organ failure, and silk pants in organic wool” (as she describes it in his post).

Finally, after a press conference with his colleaguesEmma strikes a pose during a promotional photo, in the parisian roofs and the Eiffel Tower, with a dress Louis Vuittoncomposed of recycled polyester made from plastic bottles. She said in Urging that “this allows you to save energy and reduce CO2 emissions.” !

The actress – who is known for her commitment to the rights of women, and marked the beginning of the campaign of solidarity HeForShe (“He For She “in the UN Women, in 2014 – is now known for its involvement in the environment !

The next time that Miss Granger will give us the current fashion eco-vegan will be the next destination for the promotion of the Beauty and the Beast, London !