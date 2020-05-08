Unlike Jennifer Lawrence in “Red Sparrow”, from a dark brown to a platinum blond is not possible

BEAUTY – as We know, the cinema, it is a dream. But some of the details to be unrealistic in a work of fiction can sometimes tease us. A scene from the movie “Red Sparrow” with Jennifer Lawrence, broadcast on Canal + at 21h05 on Friday 15 march, had ruffled the hair of many spectators at the time of its release in the United States, in march, 2018.

The reason for this? In this feature film, directed by Francis Lawrence, the american actress, plays a young ballerina recruited against his will by the Russian secret services. To complete his identity change and go unnoticed, the young woman decides to change hair color. A very dark brown, it goes to the platinum blond.

But this is not the coloration that has displeased. Rather, the manner in which she did it that angered the fans of the hair. After you have bought a simple hair dye in a grocery store on the corner, his character goes into his bathroom. It applies the product immediately on his thick brunette hair and clear, as if by magic, with blond hair. On social networks, the tension is palpable.

“Ok, I just gotta say one thing about ‘Red Sparrow’. Get this shade of blonde from a single stain is completely unrealistic. Especially from a dark brown.”

"I saw 'Red Sparrow' and the scene where she dyed her dark brown hair platinum blonde in his apartment with a staining kit I was honestly disturbed for the rest of the film."

“No, I have not found the double world of espionage so far-fetched. But please, in ‘Red Sparrow’, Jennifer Lawrence in the bathroom with a coloring at home and in the spring with a perfect platinum blond. Will good, not even a shade of copper on the horizon. Aaargh”

It doesn’t make sense

These people have all the reasons to be remounted. This is confirmed by the hairdresser in brussels Bixente Perez, contacted by The HuffPost: “It is totally impossible”. For several pragmatic reasons. To start with the principle itself. “This is a non-sense, you can’t lighten hair with colour,” says the specialist. To achieve such a result requires a discoloration. It must be, to the opposite of what he has done Jennifer Lawrence, dépigmenter hair.

A dark brown, it would then be passed to the colours orange, to finally get to the tones close to yellow. But seeing her hair at the origin, Bixente Perez believes that several of the discoloration would have been required. What’s more, the glare, the cold of his hair platinum blonde don’t get it in a snap. They require a new pigmentation of hair after you have bleached.

5 to 10 hours

Contrary to what wants to make us believe the film, such a procedure requires much more time. "It would have taken between five to ten hours to achieve such a result," assesses the hairdresser. According to the latter, the hair of Jennifer Lawrence would not be left unscathed, or at least not as long nor with the same brightness or the same volume. To cause: discoloration to the hair the abyss. Even more, if one makes to home, to a treaty.

Worse, as Jennifer Lawrence, without bring a glove. “It is as if we tried bleach without protecting the hands, it is dangerous”, recognizes the professional. But hey, don’t worry, this is only a movie. Bixente Perez does want to clarify a last point: “From the beginning to the end of the film, the actress wears wigs.”