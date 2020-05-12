Unlike Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson and 50 Cent will sing well-in saudi Arabia

Music

Steve Aoki, in the Future, and Liam Payne are also expected.

” Wow, wow, wow, 50 Cent is going to sing live at the Jeddah World Fest!“, said on Twitter the organisers of the festival which will be held from Thursday, and for almost a month in Jeddah, in the west of this kingdom ultraconservateur. The participation of the american singer Janet Jackson is also confirmed. ” We are looking forward to seeing this icon incredible to Jeddah!“, they were pleased with the organizers on Twitter.

A cancellation in the form of support

The rapper american Nicki Minaj announced on 9 July that it was canceling his concert scheduled in Jeddah, referring to his “support” to the rights of women, the community LGBTQ and freedom of expression.



The announcement of the concert of the star, known for his songs provocative and clips in which they appear scantily clad, had aroused a storm of reactions on the social networks with the share of Saudi arabia’s most conservative.

According to some saudi arabian media, including the pro-government newspaper Okazthe cancellation of the concert was decided upon by the authorities because it was contrary to the” customs and values “local.

If the powerful crown prince Mohammed bin Salman said that he wanted a certain liberalization of the kingdom, which is reflected in particular by the opening of new cinemas and the holding of concerts or major sporting events– the kingdom of saudi Arabia is regularly blamed for its repression of opponents.

In October, the reporter saudi Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of power, was killed in the consulate of saudi Arabia in Istanbul by a team of officers from Riyadh.

There have been several reports of the direct liability of the crown prince of saudi arabia in this murder, which he denies.

The kingdom has also been criticized long time for the way he treats women, who are legally placed under the control of their father, husband, brother or even son, even if they have recently obtained the right to get a drivers license.

