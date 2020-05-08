“Unlikely feminist” : the hidden face of Melania Trump revealed in a new book

That really is Melania Trump ? It is this that has sought to know Kate Bennett, a correspondent for CNN at the White House, in the biography (non authorised) Free Melania. To achieve this, the reporter followed the First Lady for several months, in agreement with its communications team which finally does not have the last word. Result of his investigation : the wife of Donald Trump would not be the image that one has made in the press. “Not only Melania has power and influence with the president, but without doubt, it is she who has the most within the White House,” said the reporter in a chapter.

In Free Melaniawe learn in particular that Melania Trump would have pushed her husband to stand as a candidate in the presidential election in 2016. “A misconception persists : that like what Melania was opposed to the candidacy of Trump in the presidency. This is not true,” says Kate Bennett. “She was very much pushed to launch, in part because she really believed that he would win and would do a good job. But she was also tired, really tired, to hear him speak.”

“Donald Trump is seeking its approval”





Getty Images

For years, observers have sought to know the true political consciousness of the first lady of the United States. In vain. Yet, Melania Trump is far from being the prisoner of a golden house, as suggested by the memes and the signs “Free Melania” brandished during several steps in favour of women’s rights. Instead, believes Kate Bennett, the former model of slovenian descent would be fiercely “independent” and, in some respects, an “unlikely feminist”.

Far to let it go, the 49 year old woman would have the habit of advising her husband. “According to several testimonies, Donald Trump looks for his approval, he is counting on it,” writes Kate Bennett. In recent years, rumors about the infidelity of the 45th president of the United States, however, have undermined the couple. At this time, Melania Trump would have felt more humiliated than injured. In October 2018, it was then a backhand to hand the scandal. “This is not my concern,” she said, in front of the camera ABC News. “I am a mother and a first lady, I have things much more important to think and to do (…) I know that people and the media like to speculate on our marriage.” Regardless, the mother of Barron Trump, 13 years old, care what you think of it.

A biography that angry

In Free Melania, the correspondent of CNN also reveals a few little secrets up here very well cared for by the wife of Donald Trump. In June 2018, in the midst of controversy on the migration policy of Donald Trump, Melania Trump was shocked, wearing a khaki jacket Zara, flocked in the back ofan enigmatic inscription : “I really don’t care, do u?” (in French, “I don’t care completely, and you?”). According to Kate Bennett, the message was in fact directly addressed to… Ivanka Trump. And for good reason : Melania was irritated by his daughter-in-law who sought to draw the maximum benefit from the easing of the position of the president on immigration, while obviously it was she who had convinced her husband to go back.

If Kate Bennett draws on sources related to the administration Trump (some are named, others anonymous), the biography was not at all pleased with the entourage of the first lady. “Our office has worked in good faith with Kate about his book and we thought that she would do an honest day’s work,” said the communication director of the White House since July, as indicated People. “Unfortunately, this includes many false details and positions. This shows that Mrs. Bennett has spoken to numerous anonymous people who don’t know the first lady.”