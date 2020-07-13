Unlimited Season 2 – update : This happens ?

The first series was a spin-off interesting in the movie, but Unlimited va-t-with a season 2 ? The first season ended on a great cliffhanger.

The series has opened up the world created by the film with Bradley Cooper, but Unlimited is going to go back there again for another season ? Limitless is one of the many films that have used the popular myth according to which human beings use only ten percent of your brain, and once they have exceeded that number, you can unlock the limits of the capacity of the magic. Lucy, with Scarlett Johansson, is another film that emphasizes this premise.

Unlimited starring Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born) in the role of Eddie Morra, an author of the fate that is given an experimental medication that makes it that much more smart. This allows you to quickly become rich and prosperous, but the dangerous side effects of the medications, and the enemies he made along the way threaten soon to destroy it. The success of the film consolidates Cooper as a rising star and the film has fun with the premise. The movie ended with a sequel with the application of la Morra in the Senate, but instead of a film, a result which has taken the form of a television series no limits in the CBS.

The show takes place four years after the movie. Cooper returns to the role of the Morra, but assigns the main role to Brian Finch played by Jake McDorman. Finch takes the same medication, and, finally, to help the FBI solve crimes, while receiving from time to time by the council of la Morra. The first season ended in the year 2016, but there is a hope for the second season of without limits ?

Without limits has been canceled by CBS after the first season

Unlimited was cancelled shortly after the end of their season in 2016. Although the series has started with strong audiences, the numbers have steadily declined to the extent of its development, and the president of CBSGlenn Geller, felt that she had not had an important link with the viewers. Although the season 1 ended on a note of suspense, the chain has decided not to renew the series.

Season 2, unlimited, has been purchased on other platforms

Season 2 of Unlimited has in fact been reviewed prior to the cancellation of the show. The producers were introduced to Netflix and Amazon in the hope of a resumption, but did not find any operator. As well as the audience of the show has declined, I still had a decent number at the end, but it was not enough to convince the other of the platform to try their luck.

Season 2 of Unlimited would have changed the format of

Unlimited basically it has taken the concept of transformation of mind, at the foot of the letter and turned it into a procedure, that was probably not the direction that is the most creative to take. Season 2 of Unlimited would have allowed the public to be aware of the disappearance of the drug STANDARD and the Morra, that would have changed the whole dynamic.

That said, the heart of season 2 of Unlimited apparently continued to participate Finch in the resolution of crimes, therefore, would not have been a great stir. Morra also had announced his candidacy for the presidency, which would certainly have been a sub-plot main. Unfortunately, with Netflix and other platforms that have been lost for a long time, season 2 seems to me very doubtful.