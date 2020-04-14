unlucky in love, happy as a mom

Khloé Kardashian has experienced a course quite chaotic in love. If she has not had luck at this level, she is a mom filled with joy !

Khloé Kardashian is a world star followed by millions of people on social networks. Mom for the last two years of a little girl named Trueshe has not always known that happiness is next to love.

Born June 27, 1984 in Los Angeles, Khloé Kardashian is the 3rd daughter of a large family. At that time, she has two sisters : Kim and Kourtney. Three years after she became the big sister of Rob Jr Kardashian.

All four were born of the union of Kris Kardashian and Robert Kardashian. The father of Khloé Kardashian has made it known in 1995 for having defended the football player, O. J. Simpson. At the time, he was accused of killing his ex-wife.

On his side, her mother Kris Jenner married in 1991 to Bruce Jenner. They can separate into 2013, and the man will decide to change their sex. At the time, the two have two daughters together : Kendall and Kylie. Khloé is very close to Kylie Jenner.

The beginnings of reality television

Has his 16 year-old, Khloé Kardashian is the victim of a terrible car accident. This is only a few years later that she revealed to have been diving in the coma. But this is not all. She also has suffered many losses of memory.

In 2003, another drama sees the light of day in the family. Robert Kardashian died died of cancer of the esophagus. Khloé Kardashian gets even more close of his family after this terrible ordeal.

But it was in 2007 that the life of Khloé Kardashian is turned upside down. In fact, with Rob, Kim, Kendall, Kylie and Kourtney, Khloé becomes the star of a tv reality show focused on the members of the family. “The incredible Family Kardashian “ in fact, a tobacco in the world.

Two years later, reality television is only focused on Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé. In 2010, the last even accepts that the cameras are filming her love life. At the time, she lives a beautiful idyll alongside Lamar Odom, a basketball player for L. A Lakers.

A marriage with Lamar Odom

In 2008, she decided to collaborate with her big sister Kim Kardashian. The two become ambassadors of the brand diet products ” Quick Q “. The beautiful became a model for the brand.

Far from simply just the success of the family, she also wants to launch his own projects. In 2009, she hosted a radio show called “Khloé After Drak “ from midnight until three in the morning. She interview stars live.

Two years later, she launched, with her sisters, the Kardashian Collection. It is a collection of clothing in collaboration with the brand, Sears. In 2014, she also made an appearance in the clip “Don’t Panic” by French Montana.

About his love life, Khloé Kardashian decides to marry Lamar Odom in September of 2009. They wanted to have children together. But because of health concerns, they have never been able to start their own family.

Relationships of love unrequited

The two end up separating four later. The reason for this ? Khloé Kardashian was tired of the deceptions, the alcohol, the drugs, but also the depression of Lamar Odom. This last one had completely let go of what has led his couple to failure.

Very affected by this break, the candidate found all the same the love with the rapper French Montana. A few months after, a new separation sees the light of day because rumors of deception.

It is in July 2016 that it believes to be again in love after a journey tumultuous. It is the basketball player Tristan Thompson became the chosen of his heart. A year later, they announce that the young woman is pregnant.

It is in April 2018, as the little girl named True sees the light of day. This last born in conditions that are quite complex. A few days before delivery, the model learns that the athlete has cheated.

Khloé Kardashian welcomes a baby in his life

Video revealed by TMZ showed Tristan Thompson kissed another woman. After several weeks, Khloé ends up forgive him these deceptions for the good of his family.

In 2019, the man fault still with Jordan Woods, the best friend of Kylie Jenner. This time, the couple separates. In an interview given to the podcast of Jay Shetty in October last year, Khloé Kardashian had said that she had forgiven Tristan Thompson.

Eager to move on in her life, she has left this story behind it. Now, she took advantage of his life unmarried and with her daughter !

