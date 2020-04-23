Unorthodox inspired by real events : discover the differences between the series and the true story

Output on the 26th of march last, the series Netflix Unorthodox inspired by the real life of Deborah Feldman, a former member of an ultra-orthodox jewish community. However, there are clear differences between the fiction and the reality. Check out which.

This is the mini-series to see Netflix. Unorthodoxa German offered since the 26th of last march tells the story ofEsther Shapiro, aka Esty, performed by Shira Haasa young jewish woman of 19 years, married by force in her ultra-orthodox jewish community of Williamsburg, New York. A union that she finally decides to flee while she is pregnant, taking refuge in Berlin. Her husband and the cousin of the latter go to his research in Germany. This is for the outline of the pitch of the series. But all is not fictitious, becauseUnorthodox is inspired by the life of Deborah Feldman, author of the autobiographical story Unorthodox : The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots. If there is a base how to between these two stories, there are also major differences.

No piano

When she arrives in Berlin, Esty has one ambition : to make his entry into the conservatory while she learned the piano in secret when his young years. In real life, it is the learning of the English language and his taste for reading and writing behind Deborah Feldman. Her husband is aware of and tolerates, without enjoy. The other major difference is around the leak of Esther and Deborah Feldman. The first is helped by a piano teacher, who gives him plane tickets and allows it to flee quickly. Deborah, meanwhile, had to prepare for his departure years in advance… “It took me three years to schedule our departure. It was not as easy as for Esty…”, she explains to Marie-Claire. If she uses the possessive adjective “ours”it is because there is yet another difference : if Esty takes flight as she thinks pregnant in the series, Deborah Feldman flees with her three year old son.

Berlin, well after

It is at this point that the fiction takes the place of reality entirely : all the events that are happening in Berlin are fictitious. Deborah Feldman is not installed in Germany in 2014, nearly five years after his flight. But it is not impossible, even in these moments, as in those before them, find Deborah Feldman in Esther Shapiro, as specified in the writer Marie-Claire : “All that Esty lives in his community until his departure, it is completely my story. And a lot of the scenes of his new life are similar to those that I have experienced”.