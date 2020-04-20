Unorthodox : that is Shira Haas, the main actress of the series, which proved a massive hit on Netflix ?

On the 26th of last march, Netflix had unveiled the mini-series Unorthodox. Nearly a month after, it is still among the 10 series of the most popular on the platform. The opportunity to focus on its main actress, Shira Haas.

It is one of the nuggets of Netflix. On march 26, the u.s. platform unveiled its series German in four episodes, Unorthodox, adapted from the memoir of Deborah Feldman. It tells the story of Esther Shapiro, aka Esty, a young jewish woman of 19 years old, married by force in her ultra-orthodox jewish community of Williamsburg in New York. Marriage that she finally decides to flee, just like her country, to Berlin in Germany where she is trying to live free… while her husband and his cousin go in search of it.In this series, one character stands out. It is, of course, his main actress. It is the revelation of the program. It is Shira Haas, whose face is so expressive, has made the difference.

The creators of the series heap no praise on the young actress of 24 years. ” Shira is an actress of breathtaking. She is incredibly talented, gifted and hardworking. It was a real pleasure to work every day with it “says the one of them in the making of the series on Netflix. While the other raises the bid :” Shira Haas has a talent crazy. What an expressive face ! It is enough for him to move a part of your face to make you cry or laugh “. Proof is, the sequence in which the young woman heads shaved in order to wear the wig obligatory for the women of the hasidic community. This is the first scene that had to turn Shira Haas. And what a scene ! If no word comes out of his mouth, his eyes speak for her, expressing at once the pride of becoming a woman and the grief of leaving her children.

Already a nice career to his credit

Despite his young age, Shira Haas is not at his first attempt. It even displays a nice early career. It is in 2013 that was then a student of dramatic art in Tel Aviv, was spotted by a casting director of israel through Facebook. It will have the first role in the film Princess for which she received a best performance award in Israel, and especially it is noticed at Sundance 2015. Anything to propel his career. In addition to his role in the series of israel’s success, The Shtisel : a family in Jerusalem, Shira Haas has even played in several international productions.

Thus, Natalie Portman the chosen to embody the version teenager of his character in his first film as a director, A story of love and darkness. The one who speaks fluent English, Hebrew, and learned yiddish just a month before the filming ofUnorthodox has also been shown to The Wife of the keeper of the zoo with Jessica Chastain, but also in Marie Madeleine with Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, Foxtrot, israeli film award at the Venice film Festival in 2017, or even Broken Mirrors. It should soon be the poster for a new feature film israel, entitled Asia. And this is only the beginning of a career that promises to be thriving.