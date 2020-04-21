“Unorthodox” : that is Shira Haas, the young heroine of the series on Netflix ?

His beautiful face, his tiny figure and his intensity of play in the series “Unorthodox” has given to us immediately want to know more about the actress Shira Haas. And especially to see them again in other films. It’s just as well, the opportunities will not be missed…

To see her so playful in the making-of Unorthodox visible on Netflixit is hard to believe that this is the same young woman who plays Esty, a character who happens to green and not ripe in the hit series. Married by force in the jewish community ultraorthodoxe Williamsburg New Yorkabandoned by her mother, she manages to flee to Berlin, where resides the last, and fault find, is delivered to itself, not to its salvation to a band of young musicians.

In one of the scenes emblematic of the film, Esty is cut the skull in order to wear the wig obligatory for the women of the hasidic community. This is the first scene that had to turn Shira Haas. And without a single line of dialogue, the young actress shows the breadth of his talent, expressing both the pride of becoming a woman and the grief of leaving her children.

Icon Quote Icon used to indicate that this text is an appointment When I feel that words are not necessary, I always arrange to remove lines of dialog Icon Quote Icon used to indicate that this text is an appointment

Another scene hyper powerful of the series : while she is preparing to audition to enter the conservatory of music in Berlin, Esty plays the piano in front of his new band of friends : “It is beautiful, Esty, then told him a friend. But this is not enough. You will never become a pianist”. Without uttering a word, the young woman seems to be liquefied on-site. “When I feel that words are not necessary, I always arrange to remove lines of dialog” has entrusted the young actress in the magazine The Face.

It is precisely the expressiveness of his face that Shira Haas, then a student of dramatic art in Tel Aviv, was spotted by a casting director israel, via Facebook, in 2014. “I assure you, I am not a pervert” he said the man when the young woman, 16 years old at the time, expressed to him his suspicion. Shira Haas landed the lead role in the film Princess for which she received a best performance award in Israel. She then signs a contract with an american agent who finds him a role at the side of Jessica Chastain in the film The wife of the keeper of the zoo. There, she played a young jewish woman trapped in the Warsaw ghetto, Poland, during the war. Twenty-four years, the young actress, who speaks fluent English, Hebrew, and learned the yiddhish just a month before the filming ofUnorthodoxhas already the experience of the red carpet and questions the hollow asked in a hurry between two flashes of the photographer. And its small size – 1m52 – has never been a handicap to find roles. Natalie Portman has committed for his film A story of love and darkness (2015). And she already has several films to his credit, including Broken Mirror and the series of israeli The Shtisel : a family in Jerusalem.

Icon Quote Icon used to indicate that this text is an appointment It is the character of the most complex that has been given to me to play Icon Quote Icon used to indicate that this text is an appointment

But for the moment it is the role of Esty that she prefers. “It is the character of the most complex that has been given to me to play. And I agree with Esty, his constant questioning on things of life.” Since this role, Shira Haas has turned in Asia, where she plays a young woman in a wheelchair, and the last season of The Shtisel. All that remains is a comedy, or at least a film less rich in painful trials, we would find that smile that was discovered in the making-of d’Unorthodox.

Erick Grisel