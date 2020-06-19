UNUSUAL in The Last of Part II : GIFS parodying the same, to celebrate the launch

During VGX 2013, The Last of Us he had won the award for best screenplay. The story gave the welcome in a fun community, Naughty Dog it was issued in response a GIF where the character of Joel replaced Antonio Banderas in a scene where the actor seems to have a certain pleasure. This Joel Banderas since then, it has become a even full.



Years later, we are celebrating today the launch of The Last of Us, Part II. This release with the aura of a critical success is bound to be an event for developers, and they have decided to celebrate the occasion for the dissemination of a new series of GIF parody of same already known in the Internet. You want to see Joel mode Salt Bae ? Or be surprised as Chris Pratt in Parks and Recreation ? Or jumping up and down with excitement as the characters of Seinfeld ? So here it goes !

This is a very sequences, which must also be same and being in the forums and social networks in the coming months.

