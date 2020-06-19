up to 50% discount on many LG TV!

Monclick launches a super promotion on LG TV. The popular chain of distribution has in fact given way to a new handwheel which allows you to enjoy up to 50% discounts on a lot of tvs in the asian society.

Until 23:59 of today, Friday, June 19, you can buy 799 Euro the 75UM7110 by 75-inch Ultra HD 4K, HDR, for a savings of 47% compared to 1.499 Euro list.

Discount 52% on the 55UM7450PLA 55-inch, which runs at 457,99 Euro by 948,99 Euros earlier, while the 65UM7050 65-inch (of course, 4K HDR) is available at 569,90 Eurofrom 749,90 Euro earlier.

Going up-end the 65NANO866NA 65-inch Ultra HD 4K HDR LED is available at 1.451 € 99with a discount of 3%. The LG TV founding fathers 49SM8200PLA by 49-inch is discounted to 633,99 Euro, 21% less from the 798,99 Euro earlier. The model which bears the name 49SM8050PLC by 49-inch, of course, Ultra HD 4K Flat HDR, instead, can be brought home to 584,43 Euroin this case, the saving is 15%.

On all models, is proposed for the free delivery at home, and for the full list of promotions is available at this address. No indication on the expiration date.





