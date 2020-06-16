Up to € 50,000 of stolen material, finally, found, walk, citizen’s support of the employees of the signal of the Room… The facts in brief

A walk to support the employees of the deposits of The Halle

A stroll of the citizens, organised by the committee of the union of the deposit of The Room Issoudun (Indre), takes place this Saturday morning, in the streets of Issoudun.

The march will begin at 9: 30 in the morning, in the beginning of the presentation issoldunois. Another march will be held on Saturday, June 20, to Montierchaume (Indre).

The 500 employees of these two logistics sites from The Halle are really worried about their future. Because if the 25 bids for the purchase was made for the brand of The Hall, which has initiated a backup process on the 21st of April, only two were interested in the two tanks indriens Issoudun and Montierchaume.

On the occasions that do not allow you to save the 500 jobs the two sites, but only a small part.

Vehicles and equipment stolen in the community of communes Arnon Boischaut Cher were found

Two vehicles, two trailers and equipment have been stolen, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, in the workshops of the community of communes (CDC), Arnon Boischaut Cher, in Lignières.

The vehicles were recovered Thursday morning in the Indre, in good condition, while the trailers and a large part of the equipment are stored close to Lignières. A survey done by the investigation brigade of Saint-Amand-Montrond, is in progress.

“He assured Me that the device has been found”, says Dominique Burlaud, president of the CDC that figure to “more than 50,000 euros,” the cost of the stolen material. To the extent that there is little time, a truck of the CDC has already been stolen in the premises of Vallenay.

Crimes against road safety in the Cher

An inhabitant of the Rhone has been controlled, the Thursday, by the platoon motorized (PMO) from Vierzon, to 16 hours, in the toll of Bourges on the A71. This man, 38-year-old, who was driving a C8 with a trailer, has accumulated offences : registration plates of the trailer that is inaccurate, uninsured vehicle, driving without a licence and the change of the carte grise is not carried out. The police has detained the vehicle and the trailer. Thirty years of age, has been demonstrated in the pending prosecution. This Friday, is an inhabitant of the Puy-de-Dome, 48-year-old, that has been controlled in the RD10, in Parnay, at the speed of 132 km/h against 80 km/h allowed. His driving license has been withdrawn.