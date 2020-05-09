Upcoming Disney movies

The COVID-19 has forced many studios to postpone their next outing in cinemas, Disney is part of it, we leave you here a updated list with upcoming movies

Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, The Walt Disney Company, the legendary producer of entertainment, has had to adjust the first of his next films. For the moment, we know that the franchise Star Wars will be published every two years starting in 2022 by Rian Johnson, who is in charge of episode VIII, and David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, the writers of the hit series Game of Thrones. In addition, there is a new timeline that we can expect with impatience while we sit on the couch in our jerseys favourite comic book and look at Disney more.

Mulan

The young warrior chinese, pretending to be a soldier to save his father, will be a live-action version action on July 24, 2020.

The man empty

20th Century Studios tells the terrifying story of a former police officer who encounters a secret group seeking to summon a supernatural creature. The first? August 7, 2020.

The one and only Ivan

A gorilla named Ivan tries to discover his past, while with the help of an elephant, he plans to escape his captivity. The first is on the 21st of August 2020.

The Beatles: Get Back

This documentary of the Beatles will be released on September 4, 2020.

The man of the king: the first mission

A man is chosen to stop a gang of the worst criminals and tyrants of history, who plans to exterminate millions of people. It opens on September 18, 2020.

Death on the Nile

This new adventure of detective Hercule Pirot opens on 9 October 2020.

The dispatch of French

Searchlight Pictures presents a collection of stories set in a fictional town in French of the Twentieth century. It opens on the 23rd October 2020.

Black widow

Scarlett Johansson dons the costume of heroine Marvel on October 30, 2020.

Everyone talks about Jamie

20th Century Studios, this adaptation of the musical comedy about a teenager from Sheffield who is looking to be a drag queen. It opens on 6 November 2020.

Deep water

A husband who allows his wife to have relationships with other people to avoid divorce, is the main suspect of the disappearance of these lovers. It opens on November 13, 2020.

Soul

One of the great early Disney. Animation Film on the soul of a musician who must find his way back to his own body. It opens on November 20, 2020.

Guy free

A cashier discovers that he is the character of a video game brutal. It opens on 11 December 2020.

History of the west side

Adaptation of the musical of 1957, the first on 25 December 2020.

The last duel

It opens on 8 January 2021.

The eternal

These immortal beings Marvel will arrive on the big screen on February 12, 2021.

Ron’s Gone Wrong

It opens on February 26, 2021.

Cruel

This prequel live action of the famous villain opens may 28, 2021.

The jungle cruise

Located in the theme park Disney, it will be presented on August 6, 2021.

With these releases, Disney seems to tell us that no pandemic will not stop his films the most anticipated in the years to come.