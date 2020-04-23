Update on the coronavirus: Scott Morrison moves to the prohibitions of coronavirus, Trump impressed by Australia

Update

April 23, 2020 01:51:18

The First minister Scott Morrison became emotional in speaking of the severe restrictions of coronavirus that his government has imposed on the number of people that can attend a funeral.

This story is updated regularly throughout Thursday. You can also stay informed of the last episode of the podcast Coronacast.

The key moments from Thursday

“It is simply awful “: PM on the weight of the measures of coronavirus

The First minister Scott Morrison said he had a hard time to see the effects of some of the restrictions unprecedented social distancing put in place by his government, including asking the Australian more aged is to isolate them.

“So many things difficult,” he said Wednesday on Sky News. “Young children cannot see their grandparents and vice versa. “

But he says he is most troubled by the restrictions pandemic that prevent more than 10 people to attend a funeral.

“The one that really rips, it is the number of people who have had to deal with loved ones who have died and a funeral with so few people,” said Mr. Morrison.

“It’s just horrible “, he continued, becoming visibly upset.

“Look forward to the good days hey mate, they will come. “

Trump’s “quite impressed” by the response australian COVID-19

Photo:

President Donald Trump has observed the response of Australia to the virus, the Prime minister said Scott Morrison. (AP: Martinez Monsivais)

Mr. Morrison has also revealed earlier on Wednesday some of the details of his telephone call with u.s. president Donald Trump.

The couple has discussed the responses to the health and economic pandemic coronavirus and the role of the world health Organization (WHO).

Mr Morrison wants the WHO or another new body will have powers similar to those granted to inspectors of weapons, in order to investigate how the infectious disease outbreaks such as the sars coronavirus occurred.

He launched the idea with a number of world leaders, including the president.

He said that Mr. Trump has also observed the manner in which Australia manages the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

“There are challenges that are very difficult,” said Mr. Morrison, speaking of some of the most affected areas of America, where 825 000 people have been infected and more than 45 000 people died.

“We have been able to share these experiences and he was quite impressed by what the Australia, I must say. “

What the experts say the coronavirus:

Macron PM: this is not the time

Photo:

Mr. Macron stated that Mr. Morrison was not the time for an investigation on WHO. (AP: Yoan Valat)

While Mr. Trump may have praised the australian Prime minister, the French president Emmanuel Macron was not

Mr. Morrison had presented to the world leaders, an international survey on the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Mr. Macron said that the priority was to defeat the pandemic before searching for the culprits, said a French official.

“He said that he agrees that there have been a few problems at the start, but that the emergency is the cohesion, that it is not time to talk about it, while reaffirming the need for transparency for all stakeholders, not only for WHO “, A person responsible for the Elysée palace said Wednesday ..

A spokesman for the Prime minister Boris Johnson has also stated that there would be a time where Britain will have to examine the lessons to be learned from the crisis, but this is no longer the case.

“There will be a time in the future where there will be lessons to be learned, and of course we will want to do it, but for now we need to focus on the fight against the pandemic and continue to work to save lives. ”

Greta Thunberg said that the coronavirus is a chance to select a new path on climate

Photo:

The environmental activist Greta Thunberg said that the crisis of coronaviruses has highlighted the importance of science in the fight against the threats against humanity. (AP: Jessica Gow)

Countries have the option to choose a new way as companies begin to return to normal after the blockades imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said on Wednesday that the activist Greta Thunberg at an event of Earth Day. [local time].

“Whether we like it or not, the world has changed, it looks completely different from what it was a few months ago and it will likely be the same and we will have to choose a new way forward,” said Ms. Thunberg.

“If a single virus can destroy the economies in a few weeks, this shows that we do not think long-term and that we do not take account of these risks. “

She was participating in a streaming event to mark Earth Day, launched 50 years ago to highlight the environmental challenges.

“In a crisis, you put your differences aside, you act, you step out into the unknown and make decisions that may not be a lot of sense at the moment, but in the long term, it may be necessary for our common well-being “, she said.

Your questions about the coronavirus responded:

More than 50 000 unemployed people in Bali

Photo:

Last year, about 6.2 million foreign tourists visited Bali. Today, the arrivals are almost nil. (.: Nyimas Laula)

Tens of thousands of balinese workers have officially lost their jobs because of the pandemic of coronavirus that has devastated the tourism industry.

Bali has so far escaped the severe outbreak observed in the capital Jakarta, but it pays a economic balance sheet of the devastating, the tourists being effectively excluded from the country.

Seventy percent of all Balinese depend on tourism for a living, but Indonesia has closed its borders to foreigners, triggering a wave of unemployment and leaving some Balinese unable to put food on the table.

The authorities indicate that about 53 000 workers are officially unemployed. But the figure does not include the high number of Balinese who work as casual or in jobs not registered, such as street vendors, hawkers, cleaners or self-employed drivers.

The local police reported a handful of suicides, recent, which, according to them, could increase if the downturn continues.

“If there is no viable solution, the suicide could increase,” says Roby Septiadi, the chief of police of the regency of Badung, which covers the areas key tourist, including Kuta.

A café in the north of Kuta has been transformed into “kitchen crisis” to serve free meals to the Balinese who are now without income.

Stay up to date on the epidemic of coronavirus

Germany approves human trials of a vaccine

Photo:

BioNTech stated that it was developing four vaccine candidates in the context of a program named BNT162 with its partner, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. (AP: Ted S Warren)

Germany has approved human testing in the live of a potential vaccine against the virus COVID-19, developed by the biotechnology company German BioNTech.

The trial, only the fourth in the world of a vaccine targeting the virus, will initially be conducted on 200 people in good health, with more subjects, including some at higher risk of the disease, to be included in a second step, the regulator of the German vaccines Paul-Ehrlich-Said the Institute.

BioNTech is in competition with the German CureVac and the u.s. biotechnology company Moderna in the race for the development of vaccines to messenger RNA.

These molecules act as recipes that instruct human cells to produce antigenic proteins, allowing the immune system to develop an arsenal against future infections coronavirus.

Moderna has started testing its experimental vaccine on humans in march, while two experimental vaccines different against the coronavirus have been approved for human testing by China last week.

ABC / Wires

What you need to know about the coronavirus:

Subjects:

infectious diseases-other,

respiratory diseases,

covid19,

Australia,

Germany,

France,

Indonesia

Published for the first time

April 23, 2020 01:13:49