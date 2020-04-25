Updated national and global coronavirus Friday 24 April 2020

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to provide our readers with a comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.

“FULL COVERAGE: SARS CORONAVIRUS

This blog live daily will provide the latest updates, news, and details of COVID-19 from the media and sources of social media at the national and international level.

20: 45

Jamaica now has 288 confirmed cases of the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), with the addition of 31 new cases in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/3bhUl6ohP5— Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) 25 April 2020

Mexico has confirmed 12 872 total cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and 1 221 deaths.

Al 24 de abril de 2020 hay 12 872 casos confirmados, 4 502 confirmados activos y 7 889 sospechosos por # COVID19. Se han registrado 41,573 negativos, 1,221 defunciones y fueron estudiadas 62,334 personas. pic.twitter.com/D6Sa0aVgOO— Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) 25 April 2020

20: 30JUST IN: The federal judge-in-chief of Chicago now has canceled all jury trials in criminal and civil planned until June. But some politicians and their friends should perhaps pay particular attention to this part of the order: “The grand juries will continue to meet, within reasonable limits” – Jason Meisner (@ jmetr22b) 25 April 2020

20: 22

Just in: In a 2-1 decision, the 6th circuit largely confirms the injunction prohibiting the Tennessee to apply its prohibition on abortion-related COVID https://t.co/0eWDfxrMWf – Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) 25 April 2020

18: 40

18 h

17: 30.

17: 50

Update federal # COVID19 Commissioner FDA Hahn: there is currently no approved treatment for COVID-19. More than 70 trials are underway, more than 200 are in the planning phase. Two companies approved for tests of vaccines. @ ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews # coronavirus— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) April 24, 2020

16: 25 ProPublica reports that nursing homes in the u.s. have violated the standards of basic health care, allowing the coronavirus explode.

15: 15

The president @realDonaldTrump runs the largest mobilization industrial since the Second world War to combat the coronavirus ! We now have so many new fans that we are able to lead other countries in need ! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QyXHQp8Ogr— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 24, 2020

15: 15

Governor Murphy: 3 047 new positive cases, a total of 102 196. He stated that there were 253 deaths for a total of 5 617. # Covid_19— (@ 77WABCradio) apr 24.2020

15:00.

Due to continued concerns related to COVID-19, X Games Minneapolis 2020 – July 17-19 — has been cancelled. The safety of athletes, staff and spectators is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely for all the events of the X Games. pic.twitter.com/1UU84qj0hA— X Games (@XGames) April 24, 2020

14: 05

Today, we had to make another difficult choice. In collaboration with superintendent Johnson and president Davis, we’ve decided to continue distance learning for the remainder of this school year for our public schools K-12. The classrooms can be closed, but the learning is not completed.— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 24, 2020

12: 42

12: 41

NEW: While NYC drops its pic # COVID19, the USNS Comfort is expected to leave the port of New York on April 30, and the field hospital, the Javits Center will close its doors on may 30, according to a FEMA informed about it. @ABC @ JoshMargolin— Joshua Hoyos (@JoshuaHoyos) April 24, 2020

12: 22 a.m.

. @ The governor of the IAG, Kim Reynolds, has just announced its intention to begin to reopen the Iowa in sectors such as non-essential surgeries and farmers markets – even if the public health officials have just reported 521 new cases of COVID-19. This is a new record for the increments of a day here. https://t.co/wRqL0NnKwO— Barbara Rodriguez (@bcrodriguez) April 24, 2020

11: 34

BREAKING: 422 deaths during the past 24 hours in NY, per @ NYGovCuomo.Down to 438 deaths, in the course of the previous 24-hour period, reported Thursday.— Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) April 24, 2020

11: 15 am

11: 10 am

11: 08

10: 59

Twitter said that the statements of Trump last night rejected the idea of injecting a disinfectant to kill the coronavirus “does not violate our policy of disinformation COVID-19”. pic.twitter.com/C7LBysi6bK— Davey Alba (@daveyalba) April 24, 2020

10: 58

The LAST NUMBERS COVID FLORIDA-19 (dated 11-h): Total: 30174 (29356 residents; 818 non-resident) – Miami-Dade: 10701 – Broward: 4570 – Palm Beach: 2586 – Monroe: 76Total of death: 1012 – Joel Franco ( @OfficialJoelF) April 24, 2020

10: 54

10: 50 am

Please, do not poison because Donald Trump thinks that this might be a good idea.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 24, 2020

10: 40 pm

I (or @VP) have never given to the governor Brian Kemp, an agreement on these few companies outside of the guidelines. FALSE NEWS!!! Spas, beauty salons, tattoo parlours and hairdressing salons should take a little more time, but I told the governor to do what is good for the great people of Georgia (and the United States) ! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2020

10: 34

Us officials have told Reuters that the destroyer of the navy Kidd, who is currently conducting a mission of fight against drugs in the Caribbean, has more than a dozen cases of coronavirus. w / @ phildstewart— Idrees Ali (@ idreesali114) April 24, 2020

10: 33

SCOOP: The administration Trump has provided $ 73.2 million of dollars in contracts to “quickly establish new testing sites for self-swabbing for disease coronavirus (# Covid_19) at the national level” at Rite Aid, Walgreens, CVS, Minute Clinic, Quest Diagnostics and Essential3 Health Solutions. pic.twitter.com/penP2X4RqA— Shira Stein (@shiramstein) April 24, 2020

10: 12 a.m.

I just talked to my friend, the president used for joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia. Ask fans, that we will provide. Great cooperation between us ! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2020

10:00 in the morning.

The governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, has extended her order to stay in the house until may 15, while relaxing the restrictions so that some businesses could reopen and that the public is able to participate in more outdoor activities such as golf and boating motorized. https://t.co/5Dsg3GQMFf— WILX News 10 (@wilxTV) April 24, 2020

9: 55

We are not out of the woods yet, but today, a Friday, for the first time in weeks … I hear laughter in the hallways of the hospital … it is a mood much more light. Smiles. Laugh. Victories. A weekend to come. The progress. #NYC pic.twitter.com/k8y2jPnIFK— Cornelia Griggs (@CorneliaLG) April 24, 2020

6: 46 a.m.

Spain records the smallest number of new deaths from coronavirus in nearly five weeks, as the nation remains under lock almost total because of the epidemic, the most extensive in Europe https://t.co/Z5uHV0ggCu— Bloomberg (@business) April 24, 2020

6: 45 p.m.

6: 45 p.m.

In the Face of the global pandemic of sars coronavirus, the muslims are preparing for Ramadan isolated and lonely, many of which remain in the house under lock social and mosques closed. https://t.co/G8mOxKp40U— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 24, 2020

Support true journalism. Support the journalism local. Subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution today.

See offers.

Your subscription to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution finance reports and investigations-depth keep you informed. Thank you for supporting real journalism.